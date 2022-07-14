'Why would you get rid of your farmers?' Dutch politician and farmer Nynke Koopmans discusses ongoing protests

E-transfer (Canada):

Our main focus of this trip is to show the other side of the story for the farmers. So who better than to interview a politician who is also a farmer. Meet, Nynke Koopmans, a local politician and farmer who is concerned about the Dutch government's and the WEF's overreach on the farmers and the agricultural sector of the Netherlands.

For those who don't know what is happening in the Netherlands, the Dutch government/WEF is imposing environmental policies on the agricultural sector in which their goal is to cut nitrogen emissions to the point where some farms are being forced to cut up to 95%. This includes cutting livestock, fertilizer usage, and the government forcibly taking a percentage of the farmers' land. All under the guise of combatting climate change with the Agenda 2030 blueprint.

