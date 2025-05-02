'Zoom court' difficulties making already slow justice system even worse

We were taking in a trial at Toronto’s Ontario Court of Justice the other day. And at one point, the judge had to restrain herself from having a conniption.

The reason for her sour mood had absolutely nothing to do with someone acting belligerently on the stand. Rather, the source of her frustration was the endless comedy of errors that transpired when it came to coordinating the various virtual attendees.

Sometimes the audio wasn’t working. Other times the video was AWOL. Some of the people couldn’t get their devices to cooperate. And at one point the judge snapped: “This [technical difficulties] is wasting precious court time!”

Indeed, it became so farcical that at one point the judge simply dropped those attendees who couldn’t get their acts together. Goodbye and good riddance.

The online fiasco reminded us of the classic Three Stooges episode, Disorder in the Court. We speak of the scene in which Curly is being sworn in as a witness. He’s asked to remove his hat, raise his right hand, and put his left hand on the Bible. Easy-peasy, right? Well, not if one is a Stooge.

Check out the clip and all shall be revealed (03:17-04:01):

And what we witnessed in that Toronto courtroom recently was a farce worthy of a Three Stooges episode.

Our point? COVID-19 is now deader than disco. Can people kindly get down to the courthouse for in-person appearances, which was expected pre-2020?

Indeed. the courts are already hopelessly backed up as it is. We don’t need insufferable technical difficulties to further clog up the justice system simply because some people are just too lazy to make the trek down to the courthouse.