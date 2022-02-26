A true Westerner's view on participating in the Freedom Convoy | Tariq Elnaga joins Sheila Gunn Reid

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, former Maverick Party candidate Tariq Elnaga (@TariqElnaga on Twitter) joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.

Tariq and Sheila discuss his time on the convoy, what it's like to be an enemy of the state in a country he immigrated to, and what Trudeau's latest show of tyranny means for Western Canada.

This is only an excerpt of The Gunn Show. To watch the full episode become a RebelNews+ subscriber.