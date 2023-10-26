A wave of support: Israelis rally behind soldiers on the front line

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a heartfelt display of solidarity, everyday Israelis have rallied behind their soldiers stationed on Israel's frontline, providing unwavering support amid escalating tensions.

Volunteer stands, funded by donations, have mushroomed across the country, serving food and encouragement to soldiers awaiting deployment to Gaza.

"We serve cold drinks, coffee, cakes, and sausages, but most importantly, we convey our love and hope for their safe return to their families," a volunteer told me.

And as the world's media turns its criticism on Israel, she fervently defended her nation.

"We're not blind to the complexities, but we must protect our home. We extend help to all, irrespective of their background. Our Bible teaches us to be good to everyone, yet we must be vigilant."

The initiative embodies the essence of Israeli spirit, reflecting resilience and determination.

Head over to TheTruthAboutTheWar.com, make sure to follow and share all our stories from here in the front line. And if you support our mission, please consider chipping in.