Abbie Chatfield’s latest TEMPER TANTRUM targets 'March for Australia' rallies

Far-left influencer Abbie Chatfield has taken aim at planned rallies opposing mass immigration across Australia, branding them “racist” and “bigoted” despite organisers insisting the events are peaceful.

Chatfield joined other social media personalities, including Hannah Ferguson, in criticising the demonstrations, describing them as “racist, bigoted” and “disgusting.”

" If ur [sic] going to this ur [sic] a loser!! And if you want to comment saying anything in support of this rally, include your full name and a nice little pic of you so we can see who you REALLY are!" She posted to Instagram.

Her post was immediately flooded with comments calling out her latest meltdown, with reponses such as "Wanting to protect and honour your homeland is not racism. It’s patriotism" and "Sorry I love my country."

"I’m an immigrant I feel really welcome in this country and I actually agree with the protest because as an immigrant I know what poverty, illegal immigration and left government mean," another responded.

Flyers promoting “Australia first” protests on August 31 in every capital city have been circulating online in recent days. Some posters carry slogans such as “Australia first, end mass migration for our children.”

The materials do not name an organising group, but a “March for Australia” website has emerged, stating: “Australia is changing in ways most of us never agreed to. People are waking up to a country they barely recognise. Endless migration, weak leadership and political cowardice have brought us here, and it’s time to put a stop to it.”

The site maintains the “event is peaceful and is not intended to incite hate or violence.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's favourite podcaster, Abbie Chatfield, who recently called for the assassination of President Donald J. Trump, had a meltdown after discovering that Australians are planning to march under the Australian flag on August 31. I react to some of her… pic.twitter.com/yGdSbLhY57 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) August 12, 2025

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said authorities are aware of the events and are monitoring them. “Based on the information currently available, police are not aware of who this group is or what they are proposing.” She confirmed no “Form 1” — the legal notification required for protests — had been lodged for August 31.

Police in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT also confirmed they were aware of the rallies but had not received formal notice.

March for Australia says it will stage rallies in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Townsville, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra. Initial location details for Sydney and Melbourne have been removed from the site, now listed as “to be confirmed.”

Abbie Chatfield is melting down after finally catching a taste of the same toxic bile she and her Hamas-loving girlboss-in-arms Clementine Ford love to dish out.



Someone hand her a mirror—because the very behavior she’s sobbing over is her daily hobby.



Popcorn out, folks. The… pic.twitter.com/6UjYPBzM7y — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 11, 2025

Organisers claim to be “grassroots” and distanced themselves from other groups, stating: “The organisers are not members of, nor acting on behalf of, any other group. In particular, recent claims by Thomas Sewell of White Australia are not reflective of the organisers nor the politics of March For Australia.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns condemned the protests, saying: “It’s the last thing we need in a city like Sydney… you are not welcome.”