WATCH: Refugee activists push vote to import EVEN MORE hate

While covering early voting in Brighton, in the seat of Goldstein, I came across activists from Vote With Refugees handing out scorecards to voters. Curious about what they were promoting, I walked over to ask a few basic questions. What followed was a revealing exchange that exposed the true agenda behind the facade of "compassion".

The activists claimed they weren’t supporting any party, yet their scorecards clearly aligned with the Greens and Teals. One of them admitted, “I'm supporting the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre… it's for humanity,” and added, “If you're open-minded, take a read of this paper and then maybe change your mind.”

They spoke about ending offshore processing and abolishing laws that allow the deportation of criminals back to dangerous countries. When I asked what should happen if a refugee commits a crime here, one activist said, “Then put them in jail like everybody else…” while another tried to contrast modern-day refugee criminals to convicts on the First Fleet. “Who came here in 1788? Criminals,” he stated.





When I pointed out that comparing someone who stole a loaf of bread 200 years ago to a modern refugee who might commit rape is absurd, he brushed it off as a "hypothetical".

One man told me, “I suffer from terminal compassion and terminal empathy,” while brushing aside the reality that every week in Melbourne, thousands rally for the murder of Jews — many of them refugees or descendants of recent migrants. I asked if bringing in more people with that kind of hatred was a good idea.

The deeper I pressed, the more evasive the answers became. “Do you think there’s a problem in the Islamic community with regards to Jews?,” I asked. No comment.

They had plenty to say — until I asked the uncomfortable questions. Then suddenly, they didn’t want to talk.