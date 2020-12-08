Air Canada suspending flights in Saint John, N.B. and Sydney, N.S.
Effective January 11, 2021, Air Canada will suspend all flights in Saint John and Sydney, as well as four routes connecting the Atlantic provinces to the rest of the country.
That means that J.A. Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney, Nova Scotia will no longer have any commercial passenger flights at all.
According to a news release from Atlantic Canada Airports Association,
The announcement comes on the heels of WestJet’s October announcement suspending 80 per cent of the airline’s Atlantic Canada capacity, and an earlier announcement in June by Air Canada indefinitely suspending 11 routes in Atlantic Canada along with the closure of stations in Bathurst, N.B. and Wabush, N.L.
The four routes to be suspended are as follows:
- Deer Lake, Newfoundland to Halifax
- Fredericton to Toronto
- Charlottetown to Toronto
- Halifax to Ottawa
Both Sydney and Saint John are represented by federal Liberal members of parliament, Jamie Battiste and Wayne Long.
- By Rebel News
- By Ezra Levant
