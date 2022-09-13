BREAKING: Alain Rayes leaves Conservative caucus following Pierre Poilievre's leadership win

Alain Rayes / Twitter

The member of Parliament for the Quebec riding of Richmond-Arthabaska just announced that due to Pierre Poilievre’s leadership victory last Saturday, he would be leaving the party.

“Some of my political ideals, values and convictions are not compatible with the new path undertaken by our political formation,” Rayes explained, after announcing he would be leaving the Conservative caucus.

Rayes, despite having served as the heritage critic under Erin O’Toole's stewardship of the party, has not yet opposed Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez’s proposed Bill C-11, the online streaming act that aims to regulate content posted online.

He will now be sitting as an independent member of Parliament.

“I leave without bitterness and I remain driven by the deep desire to continue to serve the population on the political scene, and this, with the same rigor, passion, and dedication as usual,” he added.