Albanese parody account TROLLS left-wingers on Medicare funding

An obvious parody post claiming Medicare will fund 'gender-affirming' surgeries triggered a media fact check.

  April 14, 2025

 

ABC / X @AlboIsPM

A social media account parodying Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stirred up a storm, tricking some left-wingers into believing that Medicare would fully fund 'gender-affirming' procedures ahead of the May 3 election.

The account, @AlboIsPM, which clearly labels itself as a parody with a bio stating “Fake Prime Minister of Australia” and “Unauthorised by Anthony Albanese,” posted a fabricated announcement on April 14, 2025, claiming, “My government will fully fund gender-affirming procedures via Medicare.” It went further, adding, “We’re also supporting puberty blockers from preschool and fairness for trans women in women’s sports.”

The post included a pamphlet with a rainbow design and the slogan, “It’s time to fund gender-affirming surgery through Medicare,” alongside the tagline, “Labor & Greens are our only hope.” However, the pamphlet lacked the required political authorisation and featured a stock image of a transgender model, a detail that should have raised red flags.

Despite the obvious satirical nature of the account, the post gained traction among gullible left-leaning users, prompting AAP to issue a fact check.

The report clarified that Albanese had made no such promise, and Labor’s Medicare policy as of April 14, 2025, contained no mention of funding for gender-affirming surgeries.

