Alberta chief medical officer announces COVID vaccine clinics for schools
Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw announced today at a press conference that, with the new school year looming, Alberta Health Services would be making COVID-19 vaccines available to both students and teachers in schools this coming year.
With the new school year a little more than three weeks away, and around 50 per cent of children aged 12–17 fully vaccinated, Hinshaw said that offering vaccines through schools would increase accessibility to those who were eligible.
“Although it is best to get a vaccine before school starts,” the province's chief medical officer said, “for those that aren't able to do so, we will also offer COVID-19 vaccines in schools.” Hinshaw outlined how vaccines would be available through temporary clinics accessible to students from Grade 7 through Grade 12, as well as for teachers and other school staff, starting on September 7.
“Providing vaccines through school ensures vaccines will be accessible to all eligible school-age Albertans in the province,” Hinshaw said.
On the contentious issue of mask usage in Alberta schools, Hinshaw stated that masking would not be a requirement, but could be suggested as a temporary intervention for outbreaks.
“Masking will not be universally required in schools across the province,” Hinshaw explained, adding that “they may be recommended as one of several temporary interventions for respiratory outbreaks in general.”
Alberta's highest ranking medical official also suggested that local school officials would have a say in the decision-making process, saying that “school officials can also make decisions that are right for them and their communities.”
“This includes the ability to consider putting health measures in for their schools that may exceed those put in place across the province.”
- By Rebel News
