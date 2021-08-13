Alberta chief medical officer announces COVID vaccine clinics for schools

By Rebel News PETITION: No Vaccine Passports Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada. 39,363 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw announced today at a press conference that, with the new school year looming, Alberta Health Services would be making COVID-19 vaccines available to both students and teachers in schools this coming year.

With the new school year a little more than three weeks away, and around 50 per cent of children aged 12–17 fully vaccinated, Hinshaw said that offering vaccines through schools would increase accessibility to those who were eligible.

Alberta chief medical officer announces COVID vaccine clinics for schools



READ MORE: https://t.co/uidRgCMTEB pic.twitter.com/wR0tWbYWzo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 13, 2021

“Although it is best to get a vaccine before school starts,” the province's chief medical officer said, “for those that aren't able to do so, we will also offer COVID-19 vaccines in schools.” Hinshaw outlined how vaccines would be available through temporary clinics accessible to students from Grade 7 through Grade 12, as well as for teachers and other school staff, starting on September 7.

“Providing vaccines through school ensures vaccines will be accessible to all eligible school-age Albertans in the province,” Hinshaw said.

On the contentious issue of mask usage in Alberta schools, Hinshaw stated that masking would not be a requirement, but could be suggested as a temporary intervention for outbreaks.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw suggested that local school officials would have a say in the decision-making process, saying that “school officials can also make decisions that are right for them and their communities.”



READ MORE: https://t.co/uidRgCMTEB pic.twitter.com/lfdDvuo9UC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 13, 2021

“Masking will not be universally required in schools across the province,” Hinshaw explained, adding that “they may be recommended as one of several temporary interventions for respiratory outbreaks in general.”

Alberta's highest ranking medical official also suggested that local school officials would have a say in the decision-making process, saying that “school officials can also make decisions that are right for them and their communities.”

“This includes the ability to consider putting health measures in for their schools that may exceed those put in place across the province.”