Alberta Fact Check: Are carbon taxes pricing Alberta out of the energy business?

The Liberal government in Ottawa continues to hinder Alberta's energy industry.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

A new report from the Fraser Institute is making waves because the numbers are eye-popping.

According to the study, Alberta's industrial carbon tax and carbon-capture requirements could increase production costs by:

  • 25.6% for conventional oil
  • 19.6% for oil sands projects
  • 39.1% for natural gas
  • 35.9% for electricity generation

Those figures aren't made up. They come directly from the Fraser Institute's report, Impact of Carbon Policies on Competitiveness in Oil, Natural Gas, and Electric Power.

The study compares Alberta's policies to major U.S. energy competitors like Texas and New Mexico and reaches a simple conclusion: American producers don't face the same carbon costs, giving them a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting investment and building new projects.

At the very moment Ottawa says it wants Canada to become an "energy superpower," Alberta producers are being asked to pay a carbon price that keeps rising and are now being told that a new West Coast pipeline should go hand-in-hand with a multibillion-dollar carbon-capture project.

Meanwhile, there is no equivalent federal carbon-pricing regime in the United States.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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