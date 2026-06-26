Alberta Fact Check: Are carbon taxes pricing Alberta out of the energy business?

A new report from the Fraser Institute is making waves because the numbers are eye-popping.

According to the study, Alberta's industrial carbon tax and carbon-capture requirements could increase production costs by:

25.6% for conventional oil

19.6% for oil sands projects

39.1% for natural gas

35.9% for electricity generation

Those figures aren't made up. They come directly from the Fraser Institute's report, Impact of Carbon Policies on Competitiveness in Oil, Natural Gas, and Electric Power.

The study compares Alberta's policies to major U.S. energy competitors like Texas and New Mexico and reaches a simple conclusion: American producers don't face the same carbon costs, giving them a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting investment and building new projects.

At the very moment Ottawa says it wants Canada to become an "energy superpower," Alberta producers are being asked to pay a carbon price that keeps rising and are now being told that a new West Coast pipeline should go hand-in-hand with a multibillion-dollar carbon-capture project.

Meanwhile, there is no equivalent federal carbon-pricing regime in the United States.