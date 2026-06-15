Alberta Fact Check: Foreign trolls didn't collect 700,000 signatures

A recent BetaKit article highlights an AI company that tracks foreign actors discussing Alberta's independence online. Opportunists may chase clicks with Alberta content, but hundreds of thousands of Albertans signed petitions demanding a say on the province's future.

Even if foreign accounts are posting about Alberta independence, they didn't create the movement, and they certainly didn't collect hundreds of thousands of signatures.

In a world where social media rewards outrage, controversy, and engagement, it should surprise nobody that foreign trolls, anonymous accounts, content farms, and opportunists are posting about Alberta independence. People chase clicks. They chase followers. They chase ad revenue. They jump on trending political stories because controversy pays.

But that's not evidence that they're driving Alberta's sovereignty movement.

The problem with this theory is that it confuses online chatter with real-world political action.

Foreign shit-posters didn't stand outside grocery stores in February collecting signatures in minus-20 weather.

Foreign bots didn't organize town halls.

Foreign influencers didn't spend months knocking on doors, staffing petition tables, and talking to their neighbours.

Albertans did.

The independence petition alone submitted more than 301,000 signatures. The competing Forever Canada petition collected more than 400,000 signatures.

Together, more than 700,000 signatures were gathered by people who wanted a referendum on Alberta's future one way or the other.

More importantly, the RCMP has already stated it found no evidence of foreign interference driving Alberta's sovereignty movement.

What critics often miss is that western alienation existed long before Twitter, TikTok, artificial intelligence, or Russian troll farms.

Albertans were arguing about equalization, energy policy, federal overreach, and political representation decades before social media existed.

You don't get hundreds of thousands of signatures because a few anonymous accounts posted memes online. You get them because a large number of people are unhappy enough with the status quo to sign their names to a political cause.

The foreign-interference narrative is attractive because it avoids a much harder question.

If Alberta's frustrations are not being manufactured by outsiders, why are so many Albertans expressing them?

Blaming foreign actors is easier than confronting the possibility that Alberta's grievances are genuine, long-standing, and increasingly shared by ordinary people.

The debate over Alberta's future wasn't imported. It was made in Alberta.