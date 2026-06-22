Alberta Fact Check: Since when is opposing censorship 'victimhood'?

The anti-independence group Vote to Stay is mocking Let Alberta Decide after the pro-referendum campaign said its new Instagram page was mass-reported and automatically removed by Meta.

"This entire campaign is about victimhood," Vote to Stay posted on X. "A victim mindset does not build a country."

This entire campaign is about victimhood.



A victim mindset does not build a country.



That’s why they’ve given up and why they’ll give up again and again. https://t.co/xE3PCQSorZ — Vote to Stay (@VotetoStayAB) June 22, 2026

That's a remarkable response to a complaint about censorship.

Whether you're for Alberta independence, against it, or undecided, a referendum campaign only works if both sides are free to make their case to voters. If a political organization loses access to a major communications platform because opponents mass report its content, that should concern anyone who claims to support democratic debate.

And if your ideas are strong, you shouldn't need the other side censored to win.

A referendum is supposed to be a contest of ideas. The goal isn't to get your opponents kicked off social media. The goal is to persuade voters.

More than 700,000 Albertans signed one of the two petitions that ultimately led to this referendum. Regardless of which side they support, those Albertans clearly want this conversation to happen.

The irony is that many of the same people who insist Alberta should remain in Canada because democratic institutions matter appear perfectly comfortable when one side of the referendum debate is silenced to limit participation in democracy.

Albertans have spent decades asking for something remarkably simple: fair treatment within Confederation.

Fair representation. Fair access to markets. Fair treatment for Alberta's largest industries. Fair consideration from governments that rely on Alberta's economic contributions, while often dismissing Alberta's concerns.

Now, when Albertans seek to have a democratic conversation about their future, some seem determined to limit that discussion too.

If a political movement can be mass-reported off social media and its opponents celebrate the outcome rather than condemn it, that only reinforces the frustrations that fuel the independence movement in the first place.

The issue isn't an Instagram page. Albertans must be allowed to speak freely, organize politically, and make their case to their fellow citizens.

If Canada is worth staying in, make that case. If Alberta should remain in Confederation, persuade Albertans.

But don't cheer to censor the debate and then accuse the people being censored of playing the victim.

Albertans deserve a fair vote. Albertans deserve a fair debate. This is not it.