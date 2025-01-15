Alberta fights Trudeau’s catch-and-release chaos with ankle monitors

Alberta has officially launched an electronic monitoring program for repeat and high-risk offenders to combat the escalating crime wave fueled by Ottawa’s lax bail policies. Part of Alberta’s Safe Streets Action Plan, the monitors are a response to the failures of federal legislation like Bill C-75.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, Bill C-75 significantly relaxed bail conditions. Violent offenders are often released on bail, even after multiple offenses, only to reoffend and pose an ongoing threat to law-abiding Canadians. The consequences have been devastating: rising crime, vulnerable communities, and victims left unprotected.

Pierre Poilievre: I regularly meet police officers who tell me that they often have to re-arrest the same person [out on bail] in the same day. These easy “catch-and-release” bail policies are found in Justin Trudeau’s Bill C-75.



The PM in response has decided to fear-monger. pic.twitter.com/t112ej35qY — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) December 30, 2022

In response, Alberta’s government is filling the gap left by Trudeau’s policies by introducing 24/7 electronic monitoring of high-risk offenders through GPS ankle bracelets. This program, announced by Mike Ellis, Alberta’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, aims to hold offenders accountable and provide courts with a tool to enforce stricter bail conditions.

Minister Ellis stated:

"Ottawa’s Bill C-75 has broken the bail system. High-risk offenders pose a significant risk to public safety and require enhanced supervision in the community. Ankle bracelet electronic monitoring is another tool to combat rising crime and create safer Alberta communities."

Starting January 15, high-risk individuals under court-ordered conditions will be subject to GPS tracking via electronic ankle bracelets. This system ensures constant oversight by Alberta Correctional Services and restricts offenders from entering sensitive areas, such as victims’ homes or workplaces. Previously, such supervision was limited to business hours and lacked advanced monitoring technology.

Mickey Amery, Alberta’s Minister of Justice, added:

"Alberta’s government continues to call for federal bail and sentencing reform to stop violent criminals from re-entering our communities. Until Ottawa steps up, Alberta will take the necessary steps to prioritize the safety of Albertans."

Alberta has allocated $2.8 million for the program’s implementation in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The government selected SCRAM Systems as the technology vendor for the ankle monitoring devices, ensuring reliable tracking and compliance.

The Crime Severity Index (CSI), which measures both the volume and severity of police-reported crime, has increased for the third consecutive year, rising by 2% in 2023.

The Violent Crime Severity Index reached its highest point since 2007, reflecting a significant uptick in serious offences such as assaults and robberies.

In 2024, Canada's property crime rate surpassed that of the United States, reversing a long-standing trend. This includes increases in break-ins, thefts, and fraud.