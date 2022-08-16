Alberta freedom fighters host 'Bibles and Bulls' event

The small town of Mirror, Alberta was thrust into the national spotlight when Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott was arrested for refusing to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions. The grounds surrounding the café, convenience store and gas station rapidly became a gathering spot and occasional event location for freedom-concerned Albertans throughout the so-called pandemic.

Chris Scott is a Fight the Fines client, and thanks to your donations he has been provided legal counsel at no cost to him. You can watch the latest update on Chris’ legal battle from his lawyer Chad Williamson of Williamson law here.

Over the weekend, in a refreshing shift, The Whistle Stop Cafe served as host to a Bibles and Bulls rodeo event that was free of arrests or police harassment. The event consisted of a vendor market, live music, “Cowboy Church” and a rodeo. Plenty of first-time rodeo attendees were on hand and they shared that they came not only to check out some bull-riding but also as a show of support for the freedom fighters hosting the event.

We spoke with rodeo royalty and producer Ty Northcott, who is facing his own legal challenges after hosting an anti-lockdown rodeo in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions, about his ongoing fight for justice and about the jarring difference between this event and those that were hounded by authorities and health officials not all that long ago.

We got an update from Chris Scott about his ongoing legal troubles and chatted about the return of some semblance of normalcy in day-to-day life for Albertans. We also interviewed an early critic of the COVID-19 response and advocate for low-risk alternative treatments Dr. Daniel Nagase, and Independence Party of Alberta leadership hopeful and founder of Lawyers 4 Truth Katherine Kowalchuk.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw, took home nearly a quarter-million-dollar bonus as part of her almost $600,000.00 annual salary last year despite her questionable job performance and her role in locking up pastors and business owners as part of the governments charter right violating COVID-19 response. If you think she should return the money now, sign our petition at payitback.ca.