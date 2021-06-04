BREAKING: Rodeo royalty Ty, Gail Northcott head to court today for Contempt order

Rodeo legend Ty Northcott and his wife Gail Northcott will be in court this morning in response to a Contempt of Court Application filed by Alberta Health Services.

The Northcotts held an anti-lockdown rodeo rally last month, and have sworn an Affidavit stating they plan a “No More Jason Kenney Rodeo Rally” to take place on private property this coming weekend.

Initially slated for the Bowden rodeo grounds, the Northcotts' May 1–2 “No More Lockdown Rodeo Rally” was moved to Ty’s farm just south of Bowden after Alberta Health Services put their foot down.

Rebel News was on scene when RCMP served Ty, Gail, and Northcott Rodeo Inc., with summonses to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court for breach of public health restrictions limiting public gatherings to just five people.

According to a press release from the Northcotts' legal team at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF):

The Northcotts have sworn an Affidavit stating they plan a “No More Jason Kenney Rodeo Rally” to take place on private property on the weekend of June 5-6 and it is “not merely a rodeo, it is also a political rally, the purpose of which is to protest the terrible leadership of Jason Kenney and the freedom-crushing lockdown restrictions he has permitted to be imposed on Albertans.” RCMP issued a summons to Mr. and Mrs. Northcott shortly after the “No More Lockdown Rodeo Rally”. The Justice Centre is representing Mr. and Mrs. Northcott regarding these charges and tickets they were issued.

The JCCF will be in online court for an emergency appearance at 8:45 a.m. MT, and Rebel News' own Sheila Gunn Reid will be there as well to report on this case.