Get your copy of Independence Blueprint today!

My best-selling paperback launched a few months ago — and now the e-book version is finally here.

Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec is officially available for download.

Before Quebec’s 1995 referendum, Quebecers didn’t just argue emotionally about separation; they asked practical questions about what came next.

What happens to pensions?

Currency?

Trade with the rest of Canada?

Borders?

Citizenship?

Indigenous relations?

Debt sharing?

International recognition?

And unlike what we’re seeing in Alberta right now, Quebec actually created commissions, held hearings, heard expert testimony, and worked through those questions in public.

That’s what this book is about.

Independence Blueprint digs into the serious groundwork Quebec did before its referendum and explores what Alberta can learn from that process today, whether you support independence, greater autonomy, or simply want to understand where this conversation is headed.

Because if Alberta is going to have this debate, it should be an informed one, not just whatever panic-driven talking points the CBC throws together before supper.

Download the e-book today at IndependenceBlueprint.com.