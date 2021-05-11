RCMP issues summons to court for Alberta protest rodeo hosts

Rodeo legend Ty Northcott has received a summons to appear in court for organizing a rodeo rally against the lockdown.



Northcott was served at his home south of Bowden, Alberta by local RCMP. Northcott, his wife, and Northcott Rodeo Inc., all received summonses to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court in June for breach of the current public health restrictions limiting public gatherings to just five people.



Thousands attended the rodeo at Northcott's farm May 8 and 9, including Rebel News and rodeo cowboys from all over western Canada and as far away as Australia. The RCMP visited the farm May 8 to warn Northcott that a ticket would be forthcoming.



Rebel News was there at Northcott's gate to capture the ticket being issued by the cops and to get Northcott's reaction to receiving the summonses.