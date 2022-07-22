Chad Williamson on Court of Appeal victory for Chris Scott and the Pawlowskis
Lawyer Chad Williamson is Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe's lawyer.
The Alberta Court of Appeal issued a verdict today that can only be considered a categorical victory for freedom and for justice as it ruled that the injunction against Pastor Artur Pawloski, his arrest, his jail time, the censorship order and fines against him were illegal, thanks to the legal efforts of JSS Barrister’s Sarah Miller and your donations at SaveArtur.com.
This ruling also yielded a significant albeit not absolute win for Whistle Stop Cafe owner and COVID-19 resister Chris Scott saw the vast majority of the soviet style sanctions levied against him by Justice Adam Germain dropped against him and his fines dropped significantly.
I was joined by Chad Williamson of Williamson Law, who served as legal counsel for Scott has he broke down the good news. We also discussed the number of increasing legal victories extending from the efforts of groups like The Democracy Fund and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms which are restoring faith that despite the injustices endured by Chris Scott, Pastor Artur and many others, the courts are beginning to return to their senses and get at least a few things right.
Consider making a tax receipt eligible to The Democracy Fund to continue to support legal efforts in defence of Canadians' fundamental rights at FightTheFines.com.
