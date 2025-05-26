Alberta Government Bans Sexually Explicit Books in School Libraries After Parent Outcry

Alberta is removing sexually explicit books from school libraries following parental complaints and a review that uncovered graphic material accessible to young children, sometimes kindergarteners.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides announced a public consultation for new age-appropriate library standards after explicit graphic novels were found in Calgary and Edmonton elementary and junior high schools.

“As a parent, it is extremely concerning to me to find out that books explicitly depicting sexual acts are available to students in some school libraries,” said Nicolaides. “We are going to do something about this serious issue by consulting Albertans and creating standards to ensure students do not have access to age-inappropriate materials in school libraries.”

The Alberta government is launching a public survey on concerning content to bar from schools, including graphic sexual depictions. They fell short of making a published list available. pic.twitter.com/4sdvmHeRlr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 26, 2025

Among the books identified:

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, a graphic memoir that includes explicit descriptions and illustrations of sexual acts, masturbation, and “sexting at work,” was found in K–9 schools in Calgary and high schools in both Calgary and Edmonton.



Fun Home by Alison Bechdel, found in junior and senior high schools, contains depictions of sexual nudity, suicidal ideation, and adult sexual relationships, including a scene asking whether a father had “sex with teenage boys.”



Blankets by Craig Thompson, also present in K–9 schools, includes references to pornography, molestation, and demeaning language targeting disabled individuals and minorities. It also includes a character saying the “logical step” after pornography addiction was “homosexuality.”



Flamer by Mike Curato, found in multiple schools including those serving elementary-age children, includes vulgar slurs, descriptions of group masturbation games, and violent homophobic bullying.

10/ The media had embargoed access to these explicit books found in Alberta school libraries and still tried to paint removing these books as "banning" and censorship. What gaslighting weirdos. https://t.co/cNRugCDGhy — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 26, 2025

Alberta's current guidelines for learning materials will become mandatory for all school boards starting in the 2025/26 school year. School boards will also be required to publicly disclose their library materials policies.

The province is conducting an online survey for all Albertans to provide feedback on proposed new rules specifically for school libraries, not public libraries located in schools.

The content warnings issued by the government in reference materials were blunt: “Graphic content that may be disturbing to viewers and is not appropriate for young viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.”

A link to the full document confirms the province's assessment, showing pages of sexual dialogue, pornography references, and derogatory slurs.

“While this is a very contentious issue, we are pleased that the government is consulting with Albertans prior to deciding any course of action,” said Dennis MacNeil, president of the Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta.