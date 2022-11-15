Alberta government docs disprove Feds claim EA needed to access tow trucks
Although the Alberta government was refused by tow and energy companies across Western Canada and Montana when looking for contractors to clear the border blockade in Coutts, AB, the province was able to find and purchase 12 pieces of used heavy haul equipment in the days prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
During his testimony, Marco Van Huigenbos, a demonstrator at the Coutts, Alta. border blockade, gave remarks on how the federal gov't refused to engage in conversation, stating that in his opinion, the gov't should have negotiated.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 9, 2022
The Alberta government purchased $820,000 in heavy haul, loaders, and towing equipment on February 11, 2022 - three days before the Trudeau Liberals used the Emergencies Act to end anti-mandate protests in Ottawa and a blockade in Coutts, AB.
Testimony from an Alberta public safety official reveals the gov't had begun acquiring equipment, personnel to remove the Coutts border blockade on Feb. 13.— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) November 10, 2022
Marlin Degrand says he had no idea the gov't would invoke the Emergencies Act.
The blockade had largely resolved itself the day before the Liberals invoked the never-before-used war-time law, which suspended civil liberties and gave police extraordinary power of arrest, search, seizure and expropriation. The Liberals have long argued that the EA was necessary to compel tow operators to do the government's bidding and clear away trucks in Ottawa and Coutts. However, police testimony from both protest sites disputes that claim.
Protesters are shovelling the snow and they use it as a barricade against the tow trucks.https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr@RebelNews_QC pic.twitter.com/p3BgX674iD— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 18, 2022
Three truckers are facing up to ten years in jail for the role they are alleged to have played in the blockade at Coutts.
WATCH: Rebel News' @SydFizzard breaks down the case of three Coutts truckers who are facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for their alleged participation in the Coutts blockade.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 8, 2022
To aid in the legal defence of Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen, who each face a count of mischief over $5,000, please visit www.TruckerDefeneFund.ca.
