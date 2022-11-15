Alberta government docs disprove Feds claim EA needed to access tow trucks

E-transfer (Canada):

During his testimony, Marco Van Huigenbos, a demonstrator at the Coutts, Alta. border blockade, gave remarks on how the federal gov't refused to engage in conversation, stating that in his opinion, the gov't should have negotiated.



The Alberta government purchased $820,000 in heavy haul, loaders, and towing equipment on February 11, 2022 - three days before the Trudeau Liberals used the Emergencies Act to end anti-mandate protests in Ottawa and a blockade in Coutts, AB.

Testimony from an Alberta public safety official reveals the gov't had begun acquiring equipment, personnel to remove the Coutts border blockade on Feb. 13.



Marlin Degrand says he had no idea the gov't would invoke the Emergencies Act.



The blockade had largely resolved itself the day before the Liberals invoked the never-before-used war-time law, which suspended civil liberties and gave police extraordinary power of arrest, search, seizure and expropriation. The Liberals have long argued that the EA was necessary to compel tow operators to do the government's bidding and clear away trucks in Ottawa and Coutts. However, police testimony from both protest sites disputes that claim.

Three truckers are facing up to ten years in jail for the role they are alleged to have played in the blockade at Coutts.

Rebel News' @SydFizzard breaks down the case of three Coutts truckers who are facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for their alleged participation in the Coutts blockade.



