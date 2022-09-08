Alberta intervenes in constitutional challenge against Trudeau's plastics ban

The Canadian Press / ﻿Chad Hipolito﻿

Alberta will launch a constitutional challenge against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government over its decision to label plastic a “toxic substance.”

The province's attorney general, Tyler Shandro, has filed paperwork with the Federal Court of Canada stating that the changes to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, which now lists “plastic manufactured items” as harmful substances, were unconstitutional.

“Labelling plastic a ‘toxic substance’ is a direct threat to our economy and an intrusion into our jurisdiction that is having a negative impact on Alberta’s petrochemical industry by creating uncertainty for employers and investors,” Shandro said in a statement. “Instead of making use of existing strategies to reduce waste and embrace the economic opportunities presented by recycling and reusing plastics, the federal government has chosen overreach instead.”

As previously reported by Rebel News, several plastic manufacturers are suing the federal government over the ban. In June, Environment and Climate Change Canada released regulations to prohibit single-use plastics.

The release published by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's government says that the province will be intervening in a federal court case put forward by the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition, Dow Chemical, Imperial Oil and Nova Chemical.

“Our government continues to do everything possible to defend Alberta’s vital economic interests. We have Canada’s largest petrochemical sector and are on the cusp of a major expansion, with $18 billion of new low-emitting petrochemical projects announced in the province,” the premier said. “The future energy transition can only happen with a wider reliance on lightweight plastic products, which are an essential part of our daily lives. The federal decision to list perfectly safe plastic consumer products as ‘toxic substances’ is a huge overreach and could impair investor confidence in the petrochemical sector that employs tens of thousands of Canadians.”

Analysis provided by Alberta's environment ministry suggests that more than $30 billion is at stake because of the Trudeau government's “toxic” designation.

Kenney is also sending a letter to fellow premiers, calling on them to take similar action.