Alberta MLA Thomas Dang charged in alleged health info hack

The Alberta RCMP cybercrime investigative team charged the now independent, former Alberta NDP MLA with illegally attempting to access private vaccine status information collected and maintained by Alberta Health Services.

Former NDP MLA Thomas Dang charged under Health Information Act

Dang, the MLA for Edmonton South faces a potential $200,000 in fines under the Health Information Protection Act after admitting to hacking into the AHS website which contains the vaccine status of millions of Albertans.

Dang used Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's birthday and the dates of the premier's COVID-19 vaccine doses (which the premier posted about on his social media platforms) to access the information Dang knew he did not have legal access to.

Though Dang was removed from the NDP caucus and now sits as an independent, CBC reports that Dang wants to return to caucus and questions still swirl about what the NDP leader, Rachel Notley, knew about Dang's actions and when she knew it.

Dang's home was previously raided by RCMP in December, though at the time NDP refused to disclose why.

Dang's next court date is July 27.