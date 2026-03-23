Alberta moves to fast-track major project approvals with 120-day limit

Alberta’s government says it’s done waiting on slow-moving approvals and is introducing legislation to cap timelines for major project decisions at 120 days.

If passed, the new law would impose a firm four-month window for approvals on projects deemed to be in the provincial interest — a move the province says is aimed at cutting red tape, restoring investor confidence and accelerating energy development.

The policy comes as Alberta looks to dramatically expand oil and gas output, with a stated goal of doubling production by 2035 while increasing access to global markets.

Premier Danielle Smith framed the change as an economic necessity, arguing that lengthy approval timelines are costing the province jobs and investment.

“Every delay impacts jobs, investment and the opportunity Alberta needs,” Smith said, adding that a fixed timeline would make Alberta “one of the most competitive places in the world” for major energy development.

Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean echoed that urgency, pointing to global instability and growing demand for reliable energy exports.

“We cannot afford to spend years waiting for major project approvals after consultation and environmental assessments are completed,” Jean said.

The province says Indigenous consultation and environmental protections will remain in place under the new system, even as timelines are compressed.

The proposed changes build on a series of recent federal-provincial agreements aimed at streamlining approvals, reducing regulatory overlap and expanding export capacity, including a November 2025 deal to boost oil shipments to Asian markets.

The 120-day approval target was first outlined in the government’s October 2025 mandate letter to the Energy Ministry and is now being formalized through legislation.

Officials say the move is part of a broader push to position Alberta as a global energy supplier at a time when demand and competition is rising.