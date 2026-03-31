Alberta moves to trademark its whisky with new 'made-in-Alberta' law

The Alberta government is moving to carve out its own identity in the global spirits market with new legislation aimed at defining—and protecting—what can be called “Alberta Whisky.”

Bill 24, the proposed Alberta Whisky Act, would create a strict, provincially controlled standard for whisky produced in Alberta, setting it apart from broader Canadian whisky rules that are considered more flexible.

The goal is simple: turn Alberta whisky into a recognizable, premium brand—more like Kentucky bourbon or Scotch—rather than just another label on a crowded shelf.

Under the proposed law, any product labelled “Alberta Whisky” would have to be made entirely in the province, from grain to glass. That means mashed, fermented, aged, and bottled in Alberta using local ingredients, including 100 per cent Alberta water and at least two-thirds Alberta-grown grains.

The standards go further. Alberta whisky would need to be aged for a minimum of three years, contain at least 40 per cent alcohol, and limit additives and blending, with tight caps on any additional alcohol used for flavouring.

The government says the tighter definition will protect the integrity of Alberta-made spirits while giving consumers confidence they’re buying a high-quality, locally produced product.

Premier Danielle Smith framed the move as a branding play with economic upside.

“Our distillers craft some of the finest whisky in the world… this legislation would ensure Alberta distillers have the recognition they need to flourish on the world stage,” she said.

Participation in the designation would be voluntary, meaning distillers could still produce whisky that doesn’t meet the new standard, they just couldn’t market it as “Alberta Whisky.”

The legislation is also being pitched as an economic driver, with the province pointing to benefits for farmers, manufacturers, and tourism. Officials say the act could lay the groundwork for a future “Alberta whisky trail,” similar to Kentucky’s bourbon circuit.

There are currently 45 whisky distillers in Alberta, most of them small craft operations, and many have already picked up national and international awards.

If passed, compliance would be overseen by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, with enforcement handled through inspections and complaints.

Notably, the legislation won’t affect pricing, availability, or retail access—just the label on the bottle.