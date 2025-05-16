Alberta needs separatism because Canada's broken at its core: Chris Scott

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of small business owners across Canada fought for their right to remain open. In Alberta, Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott was a prominent face for freedom, keeping his small-town store open in defiance of overbearing COVID restrictions.

Now, Scott has joined the Alberta Prosperity Project, a group pushing for a citizen-led referendum on separation from Canada.

“I spent too much time wondering what politician was going to step up and save me,” Scott explained of his decision to join the APP. “The minute we stand up as Albertans and say we're not going to live like this” is when things will change, he said.

Scott spoke on behalf of the group at a recent Rebel News townhall event in Alberta discussing the positives and negatives of separatism, unity or even joining the United States.

If you look at Canada as a unified country, where everyone is equal and gets along, Scott said “you would think it's broken.” But look back to the formation of the country, “and you understand that this is exactly the way it was intended to be.”

“From that moment until today,” he said, “it has not changed.”

