BREAKING: Alberta not requiring COVID vaccines for K-12 students

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In a letter to parents, posted to Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange's Twitter account, she promised that school authorities cannot deny Alberta students access to publicly funded schooling based on vaccination status:

“All students deserve access to education, regardless of their immunization status. As COVID-19 vaccines become available for younger children, I expect school authorities to continue to provide students with a quality education.”

“There is no legislation in Alberta that requires K-12 students to have specific vaccinations to attend in-person schools, nor is Alberta Education considering mandating vaccines of any kind for students in the K-12 education system.”

Premier Jason Kenney went one step further, tweeting that “any school board that attempts to implement one will be held accountable.”

However, many Alberta post-secondary education institutions have imposed a vaccine passport for staff and students.

Edmonton's Concordia University has been reportedly denying religious exemptions to the mandate from staff and students. Lakeland College in Vermillion has imposed a vax-pass mandate at the agricultural and technical school two and a half hours east of the capital city, with non-COVID-compliant students subject to constant testing.

To fight these discriminatory vaccine mandates, please donate to www.FightVaccinepassports.com, a project of the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund. Your donations will go to fund 20 strategic lawsuits across Canada in an effort to overturn workplace, educational and societal vaccine mandates. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt from The Democracy Fund.