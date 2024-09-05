Alberta parents save big on back-to-school costs: Kris Sims
'I really wanted to highlight the difference that we pay here in Alberta — it is a real Alberta advantage — and also highlight how unfair this is in other provinces,' the Canadian Taxpayer Federation's Kris Sims told The Gunn Show.
This week, students from across Canada returned to classrooms. But with the cost of living still so high, many parents are likely feeling a pinch in their pocketbooks. But parents in Alberta, however, are finding a little more money left in their bank accounts when compared to their provincial neighbours.
A new report from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation shows how provincewide, parents have saved about $18 million total (or about $50 each) when it comes to supplies for the new school year because of the lack of a provincial sales tax.
Kris Sims, the report's author, joined The Gunn Show on Wednesday to dive into the details.
After Sheila pointed out how $50 may seem small but can really matter, Kris pointed out how that could be used for a couple of backpacks, a pair of new winter boots. Families struggling to pay the bills, Kris said, was a big reason for her desire to raise awareness about the benefits of Alberta's lack of a provincial sales tax:
If you start thinking about this as a family, and you start adding all of that up on the PST on pretty much everything except fresh food. It's an outrageous burden on families, and it's when times come around — things like Christmas shopping, things like back to school, holidays — that's when it really shows for that price tag.
I really wanted to highlight the difference that we pay here in Alberta — it is a real Alberta advantage — and also highlight how unfair this is in other provinces.
- By David Menzies
