Alberta parents save big on back-to-school costs: Kris Sims

This week, students from across Canada returned to classrooms. But with the cost of living still so high, many parents are likely feeling a pinch in their pocketbooks. But parents in Alberta, however, are finding a little more money left in their bank accounts when compared to their provincial neighbours.

A new report from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation shows how provincewide, parents have saved about $18 million total (or about $50 each) when it comes to supplies for the new school year because of the lack of a provincial sales tax.

Kris Sims, the report's author, joined The Gunn Show on Wednesday to dive into the details.

After Sheila pointed out how $50 may seem small but can really matter, Kris pointed out how that could be used for a couple of backpacks, a pair of new winter boots. Families struggling to pay the bills, Kris said, was a big reason for her desire to raise awareness about the benefits of Alberta's lack of a provincial sales tax: