BREAKING: Alberta reinstates mandatory indoor masks, offers $100 for COVID jab
The province will make masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces and workplaces starting Sept. 4 at 8:00 a.m.
Jason Kenney is bringing back indoor mask mandates for Albertans, starting on Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 a.m.
The "temporary" measures announced today are as follows:
- The province will make masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces and workplaces starting Sept. 4 at 8:00 a.m. Schools are not required to implement masking but school boards will continue to set COVID-19 management policies as they deem appropriate.
Also, as of Sept. 4 at 8:00 a.m., restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, nightclubs and other licensed establishments will be required to end alcohol service at 10:00 p.m.
- In addition, Albertans are encouraged to limit in-person contacts. To support this, the province strongly recommends that unvaccinated Albertans limit their indoor social gatherings to close contacts of only two cohort families, up to a maximum of 10 people.
- It is also recommended that employers pause their plans to have staff return to work and instead continue with work-from-home measures. If employees are working on location, employees must mask for all indoor settings, except in work stations or where two-metre physical distancing or adequate physical barriers are in place.
Further, the province is offering a $100 pre-filled debit card for all Albertans age 18 or older who receive a first or second dose of vaccine between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced today that the province plans to pay people $100 if they get a first or second dose of a COVID vaccine. What's next?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2021
Sign our petition: https://t.co/ZrKx5CEq6f
READ MORE: https://t.co/y5qlvD2RqC pic.twitter.com/XYsDbe5qRR
The United Conservative Party is blaming these “temporary measures” on unvaccinated Albertans, telling media that the group makes up more than 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 cases.
Albertans are encouraged to limit in-person contacts. To support this, the province strongly recommends that unvaccinated Albertans limit their indoor social gatherings to close contacts of only two cohort families up to a max of 10 people.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2021
READ MORE: https://t.co/y5qlvD2RqC pic.twitter.com/EaI0vBtAJS
- By Ezra Levant
