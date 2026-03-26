Alberta's energy deal with Carney Liberals continues facing hurdles

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed how Alberta's Memorandum of Understanding with the Carney Liberals on energy is being delayed by key outstanding issues — including details on a major oilsands carbon capture project, methane regulations, industrial carbon pricing ramp-up, and pipeline-related commitments.

The Canada-Alberta MOU was signed on November 27, 2025, in Calgary by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith. The agreement, which includes exploring a new export pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast, is missing its initial early deadlines.

Sheila discussed why she doesn't actually doesn't mind the fact that the energy agreement is facing delays. "I'm actually glad that everything is falling apart. It helps the separatist movement, and we don't have to have our carbon tax, that industrial carbon tax, just go through the roof," she said.

The delay provides a critical window for Alberta to further challenge the industrial carbon pricing schedule and protect the province’s competitive advantage. Moving forward, the success of the MOU depends on the feds formally codifying the emissions cap cancellation into binding legislation. Observers are now looking toward the fall legislative session for a concrete framework on the proposed export pipeline to the West Coast.

As Sheila notes, the MOU’s survival depends on whether the Carney Liberals prioritize global energy exports over their remaining green energy mandates.