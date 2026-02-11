Alberta's independence movement isn't inherently anti-Canadian: Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Alberta's independence movement, framing it as a measured response to long-standing grievances rather than outright hostility toward Canada.

Ezra highlighted the historical inequalities that have shaped the region's relationship with the rest of the country. He pointed to deliberate federal decisions, such as splitting a proposed "Buffalo" super-province to limit Western power, Pierre Trudeau's National Energy Program that raided oil wealth, and ongoing policies like carbon taxes and Mark Carney-linked demands for payoffs that single out Alberta's resource sector.

The Rebel News publisher also stressed that the independence push is not inherently anti-Canadian or unpatriotic. Many supporters, including military veterans and police, display deep patriotism—a sorrowful lament for Canada's drift rather than rage against it.

He likened the mood to a calm, cold-blooded divorce: thoughtful and resigned, not passionate or vengeful. In sharp contrast, opponents in Ontario, Ottawa, and Quebec often react with fury, name-calling, and accusations of treason—rhetoric rarely directed at Quebec separatists despite their referendums.

Rejecting claims that this is merely a bargaining chip like Quebec's tactics, Ezra described it as a genuine conclusion after repeated disappointments, from Preston Manning's reform efforts to dashed hopes under conservative leaders.

Daily life in an independent Alberta, he argued, would change minimally for most: provincial services like healthcare and education would persist, bolstered by retained equalization funds, while federal burdens—taxes, "woke" policies, and erratic foreign affairs—would fade.

Practical transitions, such as passports and pensions, remain manageable, drawing from precedents in other separations. Ezra concluded that independence would not spell disaster but could foster new opportunities, perhaps even attracting Canadians weary of the current national direction.