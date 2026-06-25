Albertans choose their message: 'Quebec Got to Vote, Why Can't We?'
If you'd like one for your lawn, acreage, business, or fence line, visit Albertas-Choice.com to find pickup locations, pickup times, and everything you need to get involved.
We are excited to announce the winner of the Albertas-Choice.com lawn sign vote.
As part of Alberta's referendum campaign, we asked supporters what message they wanted us to put on our next lawn sign. The winner received nearly half the vote.
The winning slogan is: "Quebec Got to Vote, Why Can't We?"
And that's exactly how many Albertans feel.
We think Albertans should be allowed their say. Quebecers got to vote on their future — twice. Whether you support independence, oppose it, or are still making up your mind, the principle is the same: Albertans deserve the same democratic opportunity to have their voices heard.
This campaign is about giving Albertans a choice.
The people have spoken, and now we're printing the signs.
If you'd like one for your lawn, acreage, business, or fence line, visit Albertas-Choice.com to find pickup locations, pickup times, and everything you need to get involved.
Thank you to everyone who voted in our poll.
The people have spoken. Quebec got to vote. We think Albertans should get their say, too. Get your sign today at Albertas-Choice.com.
The People Have Spoken: Alberta's Choice Lawn Signs Are Here!
Alberta's Choice asked supporters to help choose the message for our lawn signs, and nearly half voted for the winning slogan: "Quebec got to vote. Why can't we?" The message reflects a simple principle: Albertans deserve the same democratic opportunity Quebecers had to vote on their future and have their voices heard. Now that supporters have chosen the message, we're printing lawn signs, and you can click here to get the pickup details. Because Elections Alberta rules prevent us from accepting payment at pickup, donations of any amount help cover printing costs, so come by, pick up your sign, and help spread the message.GET YOUR SIGN
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila