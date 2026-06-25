Albertans choose their message: 'Quebec Got to Vote, Why Can't We?'

We are excited to announce the winner of the Albertas-Choice.com lawn sign vote.

As part of Alberta's referendum campaign, we asked supporters what message they wanted us to put on our next lawn sign. The winner received nearly half the vote.

The winning slogan is: "Quebec Got to Vote, Why Can't We?"

And that's exactly how many Albertans feel.

We think Albertans should be allowed their say. Quebecers got to vote on their future — twice. Whether you support independence, oppose it, or are still making up your mind, the principle is the same: Albertans deserve the same democratic opportunity to have their voices heard.

This campaign is about giving Albertans a choice.

The people have spoken, and now we're printing the signs.

If you'd like one for your lawn, acreage, business, or fence line, visit Albertas-Choice.com to find pickup locations, pickup times, and everything you need to get involved.

Thank you to everyone who voted in our poll.

The people have spoken. Quebec got to vote. We think Albertans should get their say, too. Get your sign today at Albertas-Choice.com.