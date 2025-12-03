Alberta's no-fault insurance legislation is a mistake, activists argue

Rebel News was on location this weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre, where the United Conservative Party hosted its annual general meeting. UCP members voted on a grassroots policy resolution calling on the government to repeal Alberta's new no-fault, care-first auto insurance system and return to its old, fault-based system.

The care-first model passed in the provincial legislature and is set to take effect on January 1, 2027. It overhauls how victims are compensated and significantly changes their ability to sue at-fault drivers.

Critics say the legislation provides too much power to insurance companies. We heard from a spokesperson for the Albertans Against No-Fault Insurance group, a grassroots coalition that organized around this vote at the annual general meeting.

“The right to our bodies is the most important fundamental right we have,” said a spokesman for the group, explaining how no-fault insurance “means if you're hurt in an accident, if someone does wrong to you, you don't have the ability to seek restitution, to seek compensation, to hold that person accountable.”

The activist said the new legislation benefits insurance companies by giving them “full decision-making” control over “how long you receive treatment for, if you receive any treatment, and when to cut you off.”

Insurance companies focusing on their bottom line could cut suffering victims off early, he cautioned, with “no right of appeal.” A similar system exists in British Columbia, the spokesman said, noting insurers win over 90% of the challenges brought against them.

“At the end of the day, I think a lot of Albertans would feel a lot more protected knowing that their families, their loved ones, are going to have the ability to get accurate, adequate, compensation. At the end of the day, if it takes a little bit longer to do so, that's a lot better than giving all the power to these multibillion-dollar insurance companies to cut you off.”