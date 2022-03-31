Alberta's ultra-high-speed rail project partners with Chinese state-owned enterprise

Envato Elements

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

CERIOCO, established in 1993, describes itself as a wholly state-owned company with independent legal status.

Alberta continues to lead! Very exciting to see this project obtain $550M in financing. #ableg #abpoli https://t.co/dTchOIB6aT — Doug Schweitzer (@doug_schweitzer) March 29, 2022

The Transpod project, first announced in August 2020, is proposed as a fully electric, 1000km/hour rail line between Edmonton and Calgary. There has not yet been a promise for financial support for the project from the Alberta government.

According to Transpod's press release relating to the securing of half a billion dollars in financing for the project:

Broughton Capital Group (“BCG”), in cooperation with China-East Resources Import & Export Co. (“CERIECO”), have agreed in principle to provide a combined US$550M finance and Master EPC arrangement respectively to accelerate the development of a TransPod Line between Edmonton and Calgary and drive economic growth in the region. An already-released feasibility study on the TransPod Line confirmed that this ultra-high-speed transportation project will create up to 140,000 jobs and add $19.2B to the region’s GDP throughout construction, and the Master EPC arrangement is expected to involve a significant contribution from Canadian contractors.

Transpod promises to cut the three hour commute between Edmonton and Calgary to just 45 minutes.

Allowing a financial partnership with the Chinese government on a critical infrastructure project is in contrast to much of Premier Jason Kenney's previous rhetoric about the Communist-run nation.

Kenney has previously lambasted the Chinese government, drawing an angry response from the Chinese consulate in Calgary for his remarks about the Chinese Communist Party's role in the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the Chinese government played a significant role in the devastating public health and economic damage that is being experienced by the entire world,” the Alberta premier said at a 2020 virtual roundtable hosted by the Washington-based Canadian American Business Council. “And I do not think we should just forget this and walk past it. There must be some kind of a reckoning, there must be some accountability.”

The consulate issued a Twitter response to Kenney.

pic.twitter.com/92QzurBOvR — Chinese Consulate General in Calgary (@ChinaCGCalgary) May 15, 2020

“A final friendly reminder for the Premier: You are based in Edmonton, not Ottawa,” the statement reads. “And your China-blaming comment might not please Mr. Trump since he will not spare a glance.”