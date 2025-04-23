All charges stayed for Coutts protester after three-year legal battle

Sheila Gunn Reid
CALGARY — After more than three years entangled in legal proceedings, Ursula Allred, a young mother charged in connection with the 2022 Coutts border protest, has had all charges stayed, and her property returned.

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a Canadian civil liberties organization, announced the outcome following a successful Jordan application, which argues that delays in legal proceedings violate the accused's right to a timely trial. 

Allred faced mischief and other charges stemming from her presence near the protest site during the Freedom Convoy demonstrations. The charges were laid amid widespread protests advocating for the restoration of civil liberties during pandemic-related mandates. 

TDF's senior litigation counsel, Adam Blake-Gallipeau, described the resolution as a "significant victory for justice," emphasizing the organization's commitment to defending Canadians prosecuted for peaceful protest. Allred expressed relief and gratitude toward TDF's legal team for their support throughout the ordeal. 

This case adds to TDF's record of defending individuals charged during the Freedom Convoy protests. To date, the organization has represented over 30 individuals facing legal repercussions for exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.

