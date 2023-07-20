Aloof senior health official faces scrutiny over COVID-related health strategies

A federal labour board tribunal hearing is examining grievances filed by two federal public services employees who were put on leave without pay for objecting to COVID-19 workplace vaccine mandates.

The federal service employees are having their grievances heard by the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board. They are being represented by Bernard Desgagné, as reported by the Epoch Times.

The employees had their salaries withheld and were also denied employment insurance — a phenomenon that happened across the country to those were found to be in non-compliance with newly and harshly instituted COVID-19 workplace mandates, which one lawyer referred to as arbitrary and cruel.

As detailed by the Epoch Times, the federal mandate was in effect from October 2021 until June 2022.

Desgagné cross-examined one of Health Canada’s top bureaucrats, Celia Lourenco, on July 13 about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He questioned Lourenco as to why official Canadian data showed that on average there were 321 COVID-19 cases among public servants per month, a number that skyrocketed to 3,297 cases — a 1000% increase — after the mandate came into effect.

Aloof Dr. Lourenco is quoted as saying she “wasn’t aware of that data.”

Lourenco, who formerly held the title of director general of Health Canada’s Biologic and Radiopharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, was also cross-examined last summer in the constitutional challenge launched by Brian Peckford and Maxime Bernier where she admitted in her affidavit that she “made the decision to authorize the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).”

Lourenco has also been named in the $10.5 million lawsuit launched recently by lawyer Eva Chipiuk on behalf of her client Carrie Sakamoto, who has been permanently injured by the novel injections that Lourenco authorized as safe and effective.

Receiving these novel injections was part of an orchestrated “STOP THE SPREAD” campaign wherein the shots were sold to the public as a way to curb infection and transmission.

Even though it was already discovered that they, in fact, did neither.

By July of 2021 — three months before federal employees were subjected to needless COVID-19 vaccine mandates — it was established that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals shared similar viral loads in a pre-print study that has now undergone peer review.

So, if Health Canada were actually following the science, the increase in cases post mandate makes sense.

But hard working Canadians lost their jobs, and their top two social determinants of health, income and employment, over an ineffective and inherently risky health product.

Various provinces that once reported cases, hospitalization and deaths by vaccine status stopped reporting that data from 2022 onward, because the data showed in real time, using real-word statistics, that the more shots you received, the more likely you were to get COVID-19.

This was documented and known using Ontario provincial data by March of 2022. It didn’t suit the narrative so the provinces and Health Canada simply stopped sharing it.

As the cross examination went on, Lourenco was pressed about Health Canada’s decision to disregard the inexpensive drug ivermectin to both prevent and treat COVID-19, as detailed in another article by the Epoch Times.

It was part of a sequential multi-drug therapy that was described to Rebel News by health researcher and periodontist Howard Tenenbaum in September of 2021. Tenenbaum’s position was backed by peer-reviewed evidence of efficacy and safety in December of 2020.

Lourenco was further questioned about the CBC spreading misinformation and disregarding ivermectin as horse dewormer despite research surrounding it contributing to a Nobel Prize in 2015 for its use in humans as a novel therapy against infections caused by roundworm parasites.

By 2017, ivermectin was coined a “wonder drug” that continues to surprise and exceed expectations in the Nature Journal. It is described as a promising way to “improve global public health by treating a diverse range of diseases, with its unexpected potential as an antibacterial, antiviral and anti-cancer agent being particularly extraordinary.”

Logically, one would think that these antiviral properties would be worth exploring for prevention and treatment of a novel virus.

By March 2021, member of Parliament Dean Allison petitioned the government to “urgently examine the evidence in favour of ivermectin and give due consideration to making ivermectin available immediately to Canadians as a schedule II medication, which can be obtained directly from a pharmacist.”

Yet Health Canada continued with the interim order and rolling submission legislation to authorize novel mRNA COVID-19 injections and prioritized that over everything else.

The health regulator even went so far as to issue an update in October of 2021 “reminding Canadians not to use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19” stating that “There is no evidence that ivermectin works to prevent or treat COVID-19, and it is not authorized for this use."

Dr. Lourenco, who holds a PhD in pharmacology, said that she was blissfully unaware of this pharmaceutical drug and its potential to curb viral death and infection.

Yet by the summer of 2020, physicians were discussing one such phenomenon that took place at a nursing home in Scarborough, Ontario, that was using ivermectin off label.

Ivermectin was being used a prophylactic to prevent scabies infection in residents when an outbreak of COVID-19 swept through the home in February 2020. It was discovered that patients who were dosed with ivermectin had lower infection rates.

The censorship and smearing of anyone who brought up the possibility of repurposed drugs like ivermectin being used as a preventative and early treatment option was a concerted effort by the mainstream media government lapdogs and various pandemic profiteer “experts” disregarding the evidence supporting its use.

Meanwhile, the regulator tasked with ensuring the safety and efficacy of chemical drugs for Canadians prioritized the roll out of novel mRNA injections while remaining aloof to the safety and efficacy of repurposed drugs to prevent COVID-19 carnage.

This can all be further driven home by a report from November of 2021 when a former Health Canada regulator shared glaring regulatory misconduct by COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

The information was available, but it appears no one responsible for the COVID-19 response was paying attention.