Premier Brian Peckford is challenging the unvaxxed passenger flight ban in Federal Court

  • February 03, 2022
On tonight's show, former Newfoundland Premier, The Honourable A. Brian Peckford joins me to go through, page-by-page, a new lawsuit filed in the Federal Court seeking to strike down the Canadian government's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements for air travellers.

Brian is the only surviving drafter and signatory of the 1982 Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and is the main applicant in this case.

You can read the document for yourself here on the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom's website.

