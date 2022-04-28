Amazon removes all ads for conservative author Matt Walsh’s children's book

Matt Walsh/The Daily Wire

Amazon has pulled all of the advertisements for conservative author Matt Walsh’s books, including his children’s book “Johnny the Walrus” and his non-fiction title, “What is a Woman.”

Amazon banned ads for Walsh’s books on the same day a video was leaked showing Amazon employees crying over Johnny the Walrus. One employee is even caught on video declaring that the company is “selling a manual on how to teach kids how to bully other kids into committing suicide.”

As reported by Libs of TikTok on Twitter, Amazon held a session for employees to deal with the “trauma” of Walsh’s book landing on the bestseller list. During the meeting, employees strategize on how to demote the book, with some declaring that the book will endanger the lives of transgender children.

The Daily Wire host announced on Twitter on Wednesday that his best-selling book, Johnny the Walrus, which challenges transgender activism, was “not appropriate for all audiences.” The book was also removed from the children’s category and labeled “political commentary” despite not actually violating the platform’s terms of service.

“They can't take the book down because it doesn't violate their rules, so instead they'll pull these tricks,” wrote Walsh. “They just so happened to conduct this ‘periodic review’ on the same day that the videos leaked of their employees crying about the book.”

Amazon said in its letter that ads for the children’s book are “non-compliant to creative acceptance policies,” explaining that the book was “not appropriate for all audiences.”

“To ensure a good customer experience,” the letter continued, “we reserve the right to restrict ads that contain elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences. This may include erotica; content on sexual preferences such as BDSM; incestuous relationships; sexual contact with person(s) under the age of 18; self-help content (such as dating, get-rich-quick, or weight-loss books); or content that promotes, endorses, or incites potentially dangerous or harmful activity.”

The book, which is very much a children’s book and not political commentary, revolves around a boy named Johnny who thinks he’s a walrus. Doctors in the book encouraged Johnny’s mother to help him transition to become a walrus and suggest that he have his feet cut off. Despite being pushed toward the transition, which is a metaphor for transgender surgery, Johnny’s mother eventually comes to her senses and goes against the doctor's recommendations.

Efforts to paint Walsh’s book as political commentary and not a children’s book fall flat in the face of a reality where books about gender transition intended for children have no problem being promoted by schools for young audiences.

In addition to banning ads for his children's book, Amazon also banned ads for his other book, “What is a Woman.”

“This is all happening on the same day. Amazon clearly has a vendetta. Couldn’t be more obvious,” wrote Walsh.