An officer investigating infant deaths is trying to uphold duty requirements

Tribunal hearings for Constable Helen Grus continue this week in Ottawa as she works to vindicate herself from discreditable conduct allegations.

The allegations against Grus stem from a probe that she is alleged to have launched into the Ottawa Police Services (OPS) record management system (RMS) following a string of sudden infant deaths (SIDS) in the region from June 2020 to January 2022.

Ottawa detective conducts alleged 'unauthorized' probe into the COVID-19 vaccination status of mothers whose babies died suddenly, superiors launch a vendetta against her after media leak.





As part of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit – which is mandated by law to investigate sudden infant deaths – Grus worked collaboratively and as a team to examine death circumstances involving children and babies under the age of five.

OPS alleges that Grus breached policy by accessing RMS cases that were not directly assigned to her.

The matter is being presided by (retired) superintendent Chris Renwick of OPS who confirmed that Grus accessing the OPS RMS was not unusual, but the basis of the allegations are around how the information was used.

Grus, as a diligent detective and senior member of the SACA unit, said that she wanted to ensure that all relevant information was collected following what she said was a stark increase in SIDS.

An audio recording of a professional standards interview of Detective Grus from May of 2022 was played for nearly three hours during the hearing today.

“SACA typically sees 2-3 infant deaths annually,” Grus can be heard expressing concern over, after a report circulated within the OPS that showed a concerning spike in infant deaths, totalling six in 2021.

“That’s significant,” said Grus in the recorded meeting. "And that was information I wanted to provide Chief Sloly,” she said about the now-resigned Chief of OPS.

Have police, lawyers, CBC and public health colluded to quell an investigation into the possible connection between COVID vaccines and SIDS?





The hearing later confirms that there were in fact seven infant deaths that occurred in 2021. Prosecution questions if this indicated a spike in infant deaths, noting that there were eight SIDS occurrences in 2020.

Not only was Grus intent on compiling a report to bring forward to her supervisors, like Sloly, but she also wanted to ensure that any possible COVID-19 mRNA vaccine adverse reactions were being adequately examined.

During the audio recording of her interview, Grus laid out the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safety surveillance guidance that necessitated an adequate registry to follow pregnancy outcomes. It read:

“Although no AESIs [adverse events of special interest] specific to pregnant women, foetuses or neonates have been reported, because these populations are not included in clinical trials, when COVID-19 vaccines are deployed it will be essential to follow pregnancy outcomes with, for example, a registry so that follow-up can be maintained for any adverse outcomes to the mother, foetus or new-born.”

Grus also expressed that she intended to make recommendations to update the SIDS questionnaire utilized by SACA, which solicits pertinent medical history, to include disclosure of novel COVID-19 mNRA injections.

Shortly after Grus began compiling her evidence, the Freedom Convoy rolled into Ottawa, and Grus was dismissed from duty over COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace. This effectively concluded Grus’ probe into the subject.

Grus is heard tearfully stating to her investigators, “I’m not okay with babies dying and not getting any answers. RMS is an investigative tool. I want to know why babies died, maybe I can help. Maybe I won’t be able to help. Maybe I’ll never find out. But if I can be of any small help then that’s why I’m here, that’s why I joined policing.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna admitted in their product monographs that safety had not been established in pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, yet Health Canada continues to promote the injections as "safe and effective" during any stage of pregnancy.

Forensic investigator Ken Drysdale shares what the Government said about COVID vaccines for pregnant women versus what Pfizer said about its own product





Pfizer’s own data, only released through court order, shows instances of fetal death, and spontaneous abortion.

In September of 2021 Grus was advised by one of her sergeants via email that anything related to the COVID pandemic and the novel COVID-19 vaccines was not to be discussed within the SACA unit.

Grus repeatedly states during the May meeting that ensuring adequate data collection is part of her duty as a police officer – whether that be investigating a suspicious incident or to rule out crime under the Police Services Act.

Lawyer for Grus, Bath-Sheba van den Berg, said that detective Grus will be exonerated in the end.