“The media is reversed... Joe Biden is the racist” | Joe Collins

Joe Collins is a U.S. Navy veteran who recently ran for Congress in California's 43rd congressional district, against none other than Maxine Waters.

Collins sprang into popularity with a telling campaign promo that focused on the fact that Waters does not in fact live in her own district, which is centred in south Los Angeles. She lives in a $6 million mansion in a completely different, more upscale neighbourhood.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3wMj24GjtA

In this interview, Collins speaks to Andrew about the Democratic Party failures in his city that inspired him to try to enact change, after years of failed promises from a party that he says does not historically represent his people.

Among other topics, Collins discusses his particular disdain for CNN's Don Lemon as well as his predictions for the future of black America under President Joe Biden.

