George Papadopoulos Predicts Facebook Working with Joe Biden | Andrew Says 10

George Papadopoulos is a former Trump campaign team member who was swept up in the FBI surveillance campaign that would eventually lead to his arrest by the FBI, as well as the forced resignation of General Michael Flynn.

After being pardoned by President Donald Trump shortly before the end of his term, Papadopoulos joins Andrew Says to discuss a litany of topics.

First, the former member of Trump’s foreign policy advisory panel recaps all the 'Russiagate' events that resulted in federal agencies wiretapping the President's building, and Papadopoulos “making false statements” to the FBI.

Papadopoulos also accurately predicts that “unfortunately, social media is working hand-in-hand with Democrat lawmakers, likely the Biden admin as a whole”. This came just two weeks before Project Veritas captured Mark Zuckerberg on a recording stating that Facebook will work “very closely” with the Biden administration.

Lastly, the author of Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump explains why he feels President Trump issued him a pardon, and why further litigation is not being taken against him surrounding his unresolved case.

