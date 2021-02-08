Facebook whistleblower reacts to leaked Zuckerberg call

Facebook whistleblower Ryan Hartwig rose to prominence after coming forward through Project Veritas in an effort to shine light on some of the more questionable actions taken by the social media giant.

In this clip from an extended interview with Andrew Chapados on the most recent edition of Andrew Says, Ryan shared his thoughts on another recent Facebook leak released by Project Veritas.

In this leak an online conference call featuring Mark Zuckerberg was published, showing that the company aligned with a number of actions taken by the Biden administration and touted its desire to uphold with democracy, despite having only recently banned Donald Trump from its platform while he was still serving as the president of the United States.