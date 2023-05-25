Another church burned: Christianity still under attack in Canada
If it wasn't Christian churches being burned it would be a national crisis, Rebel News documentarian Kian Simone tells The Ezra Levant Show.
Unless you've been paying close attention to the news recently, it's very possible you weren't aware a 121-year-old church in a small Alberta hamlet was set ablaze in a “suspicious fire,” leading to two arrests.
But the burning of Christian churches has been an issue largely ignored by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal government, describing the issue as “unacceptable and wrong,” but noting the acts were “understandable.”
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, our in-house documentarian Kian Simone joined Ezra for a discussion about this most recent church burning and a look at our upcoming documentary, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity.
Speaking about the most recent incident, Kian told Ezra:
If it was anything short of a Catholic church it wouldn't just be news, it would be domestic terrorism, designated by the government. I think that's the exact symbol of exactly what we're doing what this government is doing to the Catholics.
And it wasn't just Gerald Butts who said it was understandable, it was Justin Trudeau himself as well. He said that given the history of the Catholic church, it's totally understandable the pain and why someone would come to (burn a church). But he didn't really denounce it by saying that at all.
To learn more about Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity, including its upcoming release date and how you can support the project, visit SaveTheChristians.com.
