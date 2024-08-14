Another ugly reception for Justin Trudeau outside Brampton Liberal Party fundraiser

In what is becoming a regular occurrence, a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser brought out enraged demonstrators who savagely ridiculed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This time the venue for the $1,725-a-plate fundraiser was the Canadian Convention Centre in Brampton, Ont. The Prime Minister, apparently done with his latest surfing safari in Tofino, BC., swung by in his eight SUV motorcade to prop up the electoral fortunes of Brampton North MP Rudy Sahota.

But in what has become a commonplace occurrence, demonstrators gathered outside the banquet hall to show their disdain for Trudeau and those attending the fundraiser.

In this case, about 80 pro-Hamas demonstrators were waving the flags of Palestine, Pakistan, and one lone Canadian flag (albeit flying upside-down to indicate that the county is in distress — this point, alas, is hard to argue).

Interestingly, the rank-and-file members of the anti-Israel movement had vowed on social media that they intended to shut down the event. One never knows. After all, they did successfully force the cancellation of a dinner Trudeau wanted to host with his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, at Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario back in March.

This time around, likely due to a huge police presence, it was all bark, no bite, as the assorted Hobos for Hamas confined their disruption of the event to chants for genocide against the Jewish people.

But the question arises, what is their beef when it comes to the Trudeau Liberals? No reasonable person could ever call this government "pro-Israel." Case in point: Jewish Israeli-Canadian MP Ya’ara Saks travelled to the Middle East earlier this year to shake hands with "pay-for-slay" terrorist Mahmoud Abbas. What more do the pro-Hamas folk in Canada want?

Alas, attempts to seek answers from the frothing mob proved to be an exercise in futility.

As for Ruby Sahota, it should be noted that this MP is all about accelerating the process of international students receiving permanent residency and stopping deportations. She is the Liberal who, last March, introduced Petition e4454 in the House of Commons, seeking to support this agenda.

Little wonder that immigration lawyers and agents are big fans of Ruby Sahota. Check out this X posting by Kanwar Sierah, directed at the Liberal Party of Canada and PM Trudeau: "Consider appointing Ruby Sahota as the next Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada. This would mark a historic moment as the first time someone from the Indian community holds this esteemed position… Additionally, this move could rejuvenate the Ontario Liberal Party and strengthen ties with a growing and influential community in Canada."

Staggering. We are already dealing with a record number of immigrants coming to Canada. There is already considerable strain on housing and the healthcare system is overwhelmed, yet the likes of Sahota and Sierah want to further amp up the number of newcomers. Good grief.

As for the fundraiser, we have no idea how well attended it was, given that only state-funded and state-approved media such as the CBC were allowed inside. But judging from the parking lot, it seemed that the event was far from having sold out. Sad.