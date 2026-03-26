We have happened upon yet another online Islamist eruption, thanks to our whistleblower friends at Leviathan.

Astute viewers of this channel are likely aware that we’ve exposed numerous Islamist reprobates openly and proudly venting their hate online. They were employed at companies ranging from Air Canada and Telus to Scotiabank and the Royal Bank. You may have noticed we used the past-tense. That’s because all those online keyboard warriors were justifiably shown the door.

But let’s be honest: all of those aforementioned companies essentially did the right thing for the wrong reason. I.e., they were seemingly OK with turning a blind eye to these Islamists venting hatred and only did something tangible once the spectre of a public relations black eye was imminent.

And now comes the latest example of yet another online antisemitic hater. But there’s a twist, given that this guy has a government job.

Meet Ammar Rizvi, who is employed by the Regional Municipality of York Region in Newmarket, Ont., just north of Toronto. That’s right, your tax dollars are hard at work employing this guy.

Which is problematic, given that he is an open supporter of the Islamic Republic of Iran, where he has been observed glorifying and mourning terrorist figures such as Ayatollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Khamenei, and senior IRGC member Qassem Soleimani. The IRGC is a designated terrorist entity in Canada and has Canadian blood on its hands after shooting down that Ukrainian airliner in January 2020.

He is also a frequent attendee of the radical Al-Quds rally, including the one that took place in Toronto earlier this month.

For some reason, Rizvi doesn’t care for Indians all that much. Rizvi dehumanizes members of the Hindu Indian community by calling them “jeets”, “pajeets” and “poopjeets.” He has stated the following in writing: “India managed to hold onto their pagan religion. And now they eat cow shit and drink cow piss.”

Rizvi also mocks those in the Iranian diaspora. He labels all Iranian protesters as “everyone dead,” claiming a woman he knows in Iran is “the only one left alive.”

And Rizvi calls Iranians protesting against the Islamic Republic “diasportards [who] keep crying.”

Predictably, Rizvi uses slurs when referring to Israelis. He calls Israelis “Zios”, a derogatory term created by David Duke, the former head of the Ku Klux Klan, who related Zionism (i.e., the belief in Israel's existence) to “fascism, communism, [and] Nazism.”

We’re sure Rizvi’s rants and his support of terrorism are of interest to the Iranian, Indian, Jewish, and Israeli communities, especially given that taxpayer dollars are funding his position within their municipality’s government.

We reached out to Rizvi. He left us a voicemail stating he would provide a statement in writing via email. We haven’t received it, and we did reach out to him a few more times, but so far, it’s been radio silence.

We also reached out to the media relations department of York Region via email and voicemail. Here were my questions:

1. Is York Region aware of Rizvi’s postings?

2. Are such posts a breach of York Region’s Code of Conduct?

3. If so, is any action being taken regarding these posts?

4. Of note, I saw that the most recent media release on your website is dated March 9, 2026 and is headlined: “York Region denounces violence targeting Jewish communities.” If this is the case, how is it ok for Rizvi to spew anti-Jew and anti-Israeli hate?

By the way, that March 9th release about antisemitism in York Region features a raft of quotes attributed to Eric Jolliffe, the York Region Chairman and CEO. It states, in part, “On behalf of York Regional Council and the Regional Municipality of York, I am deeply troubled by the recent shootings targeting synagogues across the Greater Toronto Area, including one incident in the City of Vaughan.

“Places of worship must be safe spaces for prayer, reflection and gathering. Acts of violence and intimidation directed at any faith community are unacceptable and have no place in York Region. These incidents are alarming and deeply distressing for members of the Jewish community and for residents across our cities and towns who believe in respect, safety and inclusion.”

As well, Vaughan Mayor Stephen Del Duca, who has been outspoken when it comes to antisemitism in his city and region, was on Newstalk 1010 last Monday.

Del Duca said he wants to Prime Minister Mark Carney to come to York Region to meet with members of the Jewish community. And he rightfully notes that: “Jew hatred has gone largely unchecked.”

We finally did receive a statement from Patrick Casey, Director of Corporate Communications at the Regional Municipality of York.

Casey states that they are aware of the allegations and that "York Region takes these types of matters seriously and is currently investigating."

“York Region denounces violence targeting any community and remains committed to fostering welcoming and inclusive communities, as affirmed by the Inclusion Charter for York Region, where diversity is celebrated and where everyone can develop to their full potential. As this remains an internal staffing matter, York Region will continue to manage the issue through our standard protocols and procedures, and we have no further comment.”

OK, we’ll take Mr. Casey at his word that this is under investigation. We shall follow up once that investigation is completed.

In the meantime, perhaps Mayor Del Duca should forget about courting Carney.

After all, we already know where the Prime Minister stands regarding antisemitism. Rather, the mayor should reach out to Eric Joliffe. Mr. Jolliffe is the chairman and CEO of York Region. Do you know prior to taking on this role, Jolliffe was Chief of the York Regional Police Service? Do you know the slogan for the York Regional Police is “Deeds speak”?

Translation: tangible actions are more meaningful than hollow words.