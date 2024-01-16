Anti-Israel protesters rallied at New York cancer treatment centre

"Another complicit institution: The Sloan Kettering Center," an activist said to the crowd while passing by the Center. From one of the hospital's windows, it appeared a child undergoing treatment was watching. "Make sure they hear you; they’re in the windows," the activist shouted. "On this day, shame on you. You support genocide, too."

Thousands of marchers demanded a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during an event called 'Flood Manhattan for Gaza MLK Day march for healthcare.'

A 74-year-old Jewish resident told the New York Post of the demonstrations: "I thought I was in Germany in 1939," referring to the year Nazi Germany invaded Poland to commence World War II.

"I'm astounded. I think it's horrific," she added, saying she was "terrified."

Established in 1884, the hospital began as the New York Cancer Hospital, marking the first of its kind in the United States. It houses one of the premier pediatric cancer treatment facilities in the country, along with more than 120 research labs dedicated to combating cancer.

In March 2023, it earned the distinction of being the nation's first to be awarded the Level I Specialty Children’s Center in Oncology designation by the American College of Surgeons, reported the Daily Wire.

In an attempt to justify the vitriol, an organizer for the pro-Palestine group Within Our Lifetime accused the hospital of accepting money from pro-Israel billionaires.

"Sloan Kettering accepted a 400-million-dollar donation from billionaire Zionist Ken Griffin, the largest in their history," they said, in response to an alleged threat of revoking job offers from pro-Palestine activists at Harvard. "Our medical institutions are not innocent bystanders," said the organizer.

I went to Sloan Kettering when I had liver problems after I had my first son. Sloan Kettering saves lives. This is despicable behavior on the part of the Pro-Palestinians. Everyone should denounce them.

Users on social media criticized protesting outside a hospital treating cancer patients. One user on X wrote: "I went to Sloan Kettering when I had liver problems, after I had my first son. Sloan Kettering saves lives."