Anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue in Montreal

Recently, a concerning incident occurred in the Jewish community in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. An individual threw a Molotov Cocktail at the local synagogue, Congregation Beth Tikvah, and the nearby Canadian Jewish Advocacy (CJA) building was also affected. The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) is currently conducting an active investigation into the incident.

Hank Topas, from B'nai Brith Canada, was present at the scene and he recalled what he witnessed the following morning:

Morning for morning services, there was a smell of smoke in the area of the main vestibule which we don't use every morning. A few of the members went outside and they noticed that there was the rest of what appears to have been a Molotov cocktail that had been thrown against the building. And you can see that there are still pieces of glass here and you can see that there are the remnants of fire scorching the doors of the synagogue.

In response to this act of hate, various politicians have stepped forward to condemn it. Notable figures like Pierre Poilievre, Anthony Housefather, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have publicly expressed their condemnation, standing in support of the affected community.

However, as of the time of this report, Sameer Zuberi has not publicly shared his stance on the anti-Semitic attack that occurred within his own constituency. Efforts have been made to reach out to him for his perspective, but as of now, no response has been received.

Sameer Zuberi has a somewhat controversial history in relation to the Jewish community. In 2002, he was involved in a pro-Palestinian protest at Concordia University in Montreal. This protest aimed to disrupt a scheduled speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was ultimately cancelled due to the ensuing chaos. This incident resulted in significant financial damages, injuries, and criminal charges.

In the backdrop of these events is an ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, which began on October 7. This conflict escalated when the terrorist organization 'Hamas' initiated an attack against Israel.

In a broader context, recent events like the one on October 28 in Montreal should be a cause for concern. During this event, Adil Charkaoui, a figure with perceived ties to radical Islamic beliefs, delivered an extremely anti-Semitic speech. Such rhetoric has the potential to fuel hatred towards the Jewish community, as evidenced by the synagogue attack.

Montreal - Oct 28 - Genocidal hate speech at pro-Palestinian rally: “Allah, destroy the arrogant Zionists…Allah, count every one of them, and kill them all, and do not exempt even one of them. Allah, bring upon them a black day.” pic.twitter.com/ps42DwRlPK — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 4, 2023

“We are saddened that the hate that is propagated by people such as Adil Charkaoui and others at pro Hamas demonstrations. And I've used that word clearly because they are very much pro Hamas demonstrations, these words which incite to violence, sadly have found their home here.”

