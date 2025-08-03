Anti-Christian bias on full-display with Sean Feucht's tour cancellations

Let Us Worship emerged in response to Canada's oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns. Though the pandemic ended, anti-Christian bias persists.

  |   August 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Despite his previous peaceful events, the Abbotsford show for Sean Feucht, a U.S. Christian singer was cancelled. City council justified the cancellation by citing "community safety" concerns and fear of counter-protesters, reflecting a wider "cancel mob" campaign targeting Christian gatherings. 

This incident underscores a double standard, as other controversial figures, such as a pro-Sharia law Imam, are permitted to perform without similar issues, while Christians face what is being called "Christophobia."

Feucht’s tour is part of a larger pattern of anti-Christian sentiment in Canada, evidenced by church arsons, jailed Christians, and a refusal to recognize Christian heritage month. 

Political figures are now pushing back, calling for the city to reverse its decision and for all faiths to unite against such discrimination.

Ironically, these attempts to deplatform Feucht have backfired, increasing his public profile and support, a "Barbara Streisand effect." 

Many, including non-religious individuals, are waking up to this double standard. 

Critics point to the media's out-of-touch priorities, focusing on manufactured issues rather than real societal problems. 

The need for Christians to stand up against this prejudice is emphasized, drawing parallels to instances where convenience, like high parking fees, successfully deterred protesters from other events.

LET US WORSHIP

21,027 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is being shut down in Canada — six peaceful worship events cancelled simply for praising God in public. While pro-Hamas mobs are welcomed, public Christian faith is under attack. Stand with Sean to defend freedom of worship, expression, and assembly for all Canadians.

Will you sign?

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-08-03 14:44:29 -0400
    And don’t tell me the burning churches aren’t a political motivation.