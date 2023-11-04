Anti-Israel protest erupts in London's Trafalgar Square

'We are all Palestinians,' the crowd chanted, including someone holding a 'Queers for Palestine' sign.

Remove Ads

Fireworks were set off outside of the Canadian High Commission as hundreds of protesters took to the square Saturday night to protest against Israel's retaliation against the Gaza-based Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7 wave of killings and kidnappings across Israel that left 1400 dead.

Chants of "Israel, Israel. Terror State!" and "Occupation no more" could be heard from the mob.

In Trafalgar Square, a table staffed by volunteers with the Royal British Legion was attempting to sell poppies without much success. Poppies are sold to raise funds for veterans, a custom in Commonwealth countries in honour of Remembrance Day.

Anti-Israel demonstrators staged a sit-in, blocking the public's ability to access London's Charing Station.

Police did not intervene to remove those blocking the station.

Canadian anti-child transition activist Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, was attacked at the same spate of London protests in front of police, with no action to stop the assault. Instead, police accused Elston of inciting violence against himself.

"We are all Palestinians," the crowd chanted, including someone holding a "Queers for Palestine" sign.

The only Pride Parades in the Middle East are held in Tel Aviv, Israel. Homosexuality is illegal in Gaza according to Reason.com:

"In 2016, Hamas militants executed one of their own commanders, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, for allegedly having sex with another man.

"Last year, in the West Bank, 25-year-old Ahmed Abu Marhia's severed head was found on the side of the road after he was murdered for being gay. The killer videoed the execution and shared it on social media."

Despite accusations of "occupation," Israel abandoned Gaza to Hamas in 2005. 220 hostages, many of whom are of unknown condition, are still being held in the Gaza Strip.

To call on Western governments to send non-citizen terrorist sympathizers home, visit www.DeportHamas.com

United Kingdom news Deport Hamas
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.