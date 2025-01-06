Anti-Israel protesters continue blocking Victoria intersections as VPD stands by

For 15 months, anti-Israel protesters have taken to the streets of Victoria, British Columbia, regularly disrupting downtown traffic. Each week, key intersections are strategically blockaded in the capital's downtown core, leaving many locals frustrated as their commutes are interrupted.

One such protest featured frequent emcee Anas Al-Salah, who halted traffic to give a speech condemning Canada’s tradition of wearing poppies to honour our veterans. Yet, despite the frequent traffic blockades and the anti-Canadian, antisemitic rhetoric that often accompanies the protests, no bank accounts have been seized, nor has the Emergencies Act been invoked.

Instead, Victoria police issue nearly weekly warnings to the public to brace for the obstructions.

This week's protest, which began near the legislature on January 4 before marching through the streets, brought similar scenes. I was on scene with two bodyguards by my side, letting me safely be able to capture the blockades and the frustrations voiced by locals around them.